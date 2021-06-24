There will be a Flea Market and Sub Sale on Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, at the American Legion’s Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, Latrobe. Anyone interested in participating may call the post home at 724-537-6061.
The announcements were among those made June 14 during the monthly meeting of Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515, American Legion Auxiliary, called to order by President Janet Penrose.
Following opening rituals and “a prayer of thanksgiving for our veterans” by Kathy Roble, a roll call of officers was conducted, and minutes were read by Mary Pescatore. The treasury report by Carol Greenawalt was accepted and filed for audit.
Committee reports included:
Americanism: In honor of Flay Day, several articles were presented. The American flag went through many variations before becoming the current flag. Thirteen stripes stand for the 13 original colonies, and the 50 stars stand for the 50 states. The Continental Congress declared the American flag as our country’s official flag on June 14, 1777, during the Revolutionary War. Flag Day is celebrated on June 14 each year. According to the U.S. Flag Code, “when the flag is in such a condition no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning in a special ceremony and burying the ashes once the flag is completely burned.”
Auxiliary Emergency Fund: Irene Hoyle collected $16. Greenawalt reported Unit 515 has sent $200 to Department of Pennsylvania, ALA, for the Emergency Fund. This amount was collected throughout the 2020-21 meetings.
Cards and visiting: Donna Rodgers said she sent sympathy cards to Lois Neiderhiser, Hoyle and the family of Pam Merlin.
Constitution and bylaws: Penrose stated District President Paulette Seitz’s term is up, and at the state convention a new one may replace her.
Education: Mary Jo Fromme reported the Pennsylvania American Legion Auxiliary received six scholarships this year: Five Children of Warriors and one Spirit of the Youth. Pennsylvania winners — Children of Warriors — Benjamin Thompson, Unit 579; Nontraditional — Brooke Dorsey, Unit 639; Spirit of the Youth — Emily Griffin, Unit 507.
Girls State and Juniors: The calendar tickets are ready for purchase. The money will go to fund the Girls State Program.
Legislative: Rodgers stated the national day of recognition celebrating the American flag (June 14) has roots in the Pittsburgh region. Pennsylvania’s William T. Kerr, born in 1868, kicked off a bid as teenager to have June 14 designated as Flag Day in 1927. He persuaded more than 188,000 youths to give a penny each to build a monument to Old Glory in Schenley Park. It was dedicated June 14 for the 150th anniversary of the flag’s creation. Sgt. Michael Strank, who grew up near Johnstown, was one of the six Marines who raised the Stars and Stripes on Iwo Jima in 1945.
Memorials: Penrose reported the following members joined her for Merlin’s memorial service at Lopatich/Brinker Funeral Home: Lea Hill, Hoyle, Rachel LeFleur, Evelyn Youdak, Pescatore, Fromme and Neiderhiser.
Membership: Greenawalt reported there are 163 members paid to date.
National Security: Mary Lou Daughenbaugh thanked all who participated in the Poppy Program and thanked St. Vincent Basilica for allowing them to have a collection for the veterans.
Poppy Program: Unit 515 extended “a big thank you to all the businesses, individuals and families who helped make this year’s Poppy Program such a huge success, despite all the restrictions. A total of $947.31 was collected so we can support the VA programs for our disabled veterans in the VA hospitals.”
President’s Project: A motion was made by Daughenbaugh and seconded by Rodgers to send $50 to the President’s Project Penny War; all in favor, motion carried.
Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation: Hoyle stated there are 17.4 million veterans in the United States, and half are 65 and older. The vast majority served during the Vietnam War. Fewer than 500,000 World War II veterans were alive in 2018, down from 5.7 million in 2000. She added, “To all of those who served, thank you for your service.”
Correspondence: Penrose reported on a article in the Latrobe Historical Gazette titled “The Greatest Generation: World War II,” where several veterans from this area were honored. In recognition of the American Legion Auxiliary’s 100th anniversary this year, an article will be placed in the magazine “Old Glory” at a cost of $175. A motion was made by Greenawalt and seconded by Roble to pay $75 to help Post 515 cover the cost of the article. All were in favor; motion carried.
Penrose thanked Greenawalt for representing her and the auxiliary at the Memorial Day service in Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Following a summer hiatus, Unit 515’s next meeting will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
