Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515, American Legion Auxiliary, discussed several projects and announced Americanism Essay Contest winners during its April meeting, called to order by President Janet Penrose.
Following the opening rituals, Chaplain Kathy Roble led everyone in a prayer. A roll call of officers was conducted by Mary Pescatore followed by the reading of the minutes, which were approved as read. The treasury report given by Carol Greenawalt was approved for audit.
Committee updates included the following:
Americanism — Greenawalt said she made thank-you cards for the winners of the Americanism Essay Contest. The awards were given to the two schools where the winning students attend — Baggaley Elementary and Greater Latrobe Junior High. She said the Outstanding Achievement Awards for the eighth-grade students were presented to the guidance counselors.
Winners of the Americanism Essay Contest are:
First place - grade eight GLJHS - Zoey Wilders
First place - grade six Baggaley Elementary - Kacy King
First place - special needs class - Alexandria Cole
Second place - grade eight - GLJHS - Alyssa Maestrole
Second place- grade six - Baggaley Elementary - Logan Brown.
Meanwhile, the Auxiliary Emergency Fund collected $31.
Cards and Visiting — A sympathy card was sent to the family of Lea Hill and a get-well card was sent to Irene Hoyle, who had surgery.
Children and Youth — Mary Jo Fromme noted she sent thank-you cards to the children of Adelphoi and the Home School Program for the cards they made for the veterans for Easter.
Girls State and Juniors — Penrose said Unit 515 has a student who will attend the Girls State Program in June at Shippensburg University. All paper work will be submitted to ALA Department of Pennsylvania for registration.
Leadership — Roble stated "a true leader strives to be first and give her all to the success of the team."
Membership — Greenawalt said the Latrobe unit has 170 members paid to date, and 25 members not paid. There will be a deadline of Jan. 1 for "all members to have all auxiliary dues paid or be delinquent as stated by the Department of Pennsylvania or be charged a higher price to pay dues."
A memorial service was conducted for Lea Hill with 25 members present at the Latrobe post home.
Poppy Program — Greenawalt distributed poppies and containers to be placed in local businesses. A motion was made for everyone who does not participate in the program to take 10 poppies and donate $10 to the program. Poppy Days are scheduled for the month of May with May 19, 20, 21 and 22 for distribution at local businesses.
President's Project — Greenawalt noted, "Since it is so late in the year and so many different parts to this project, we were able to send $86 to help from our raffle sales from last month's meeting to help them. We will be sending $200 for a donation to our Department (state) President's Project."
Public Relations — Penrose reported she has 26 pages ready for her book to be sent to Department of Pennsylvania to be judged at the end of the 2021-22 year.
Communications — A Super Bingo is scheduled for May 22 at Jeannette American Legion Post 344 to help the Westmoreland County Council of the American Legion Auxiliary. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Start time is 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for a packet. Greenawalt's motion was seconded by Cheryl Ashbaugh to sponsor a bingo game for $50 and to donate $50 for a gift basket. Motion carried, all in favor.
The American Legion Riders will have a Pennsylvania State Convention Ride May 12, 13 and 14 at Post 515. Volunteers are needed from the auxiliary for Saturday, May 14, to help support the Legion Riders serve food for the convention at Post 515. Anyone interested in helping may call Greenawalt or Penrose.
It was noted April is Purple Up Month, which is wearing of the color purple to honor the children of parents who are currently deployed overseas.
Chaplain Roble read a closing prayer "for peace and a blessed Easter."
Unit 515's next meeting is slated for 2 p.m. Monday, May 9, at the post home.
