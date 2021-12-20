The monthly meeting of American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 was called to order Monday, Dec. 13, by President Janet Penrose.
Following the opening rituals, Chaplain Kathy Roble led everyone in the opening and closing prayers.
The business session closed to start the Christmas party and catered luncheon. There were gift bags for those present. Members played games, exchanged gifts and sang Christmas songs. Door prizes were awarded.
Penrose welcomed three new members — Debra Wigal, Pam Pushkar and Lois Hoffman.
The business segment re-opened with reports from committee chairwomen. Carol Greenawalt’s treasury report was filed for audit.
Greenawalt announced 121 members are paid to date, adding, “All auxiliary and post dues must be paid by Dec. 31, 2021; after that date everyone is considered delinquent. The minutes were read and approved.
In her memorial report, Greenawalt announced longtime auxiliary member Karen Kolan passed away Dec. 10 and asked members to attend her funeral service the next day, Dec. 14. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to the Girls State Scholarship Program, in care of American Legion Auxiliary, 14 Cedar St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Cards and Visiting: Donna Rodgers reported she sent get- well cards to Mary Jo Fromme, who was in the hospital, and Lois Neiderheiser, and sympathy cards to the families of Alice Gannon and Karen Kolan who passed away.
Girls State: Penrose said she sent in her mid-year reports, noting Unit 515 will have a girl this year for Girl State. The unit purchased four calendar tickets to support the Girls State program.
Correspondence: The unit received newsletters from ALA Department of Pennsylvania.
Members voted to donate $100 to the Christmas treats scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 19. The motion was made by Cheryl Ashbaugh and seconded by Joan Tua.
It was announced Unit 515 will participate in the Latrobe’s 4th of July Parade in 2022.
Post 515 will have a New Year’s Eve Super Bingo on Dec. 31; tickets are on sale for $25 at the post home or by calling Penrose at 724-433-5809.
Unit 515’s next meeting will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the post home. A grocery bingo will follow the business session. All members are asked to bring two nonperishable items.
A special thank-you was extended to Penrose and Greenawalt for “making the unit’s Christmas party so special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.