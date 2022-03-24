March 14, Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of the American Legion Auxiliary celebrated the 100th anniversary of the organization that was established in 1922.
Members and guests enjoyed a catered luncheon following the opening rituals. Guest speakers were 31st District President Paulette (Charlie) Seitz, Post 515 Commander Jack Goldberg, Finance Officer Ron Kozar, Home Association President and Past Commander Earl Penrose and Adjutant Tom Horwat Jr.
Following the luncheon, there were door prizes, 50/50 and four raffles. Two of the raffles were for the President’s Project donation. All post officers were excused from the regular meeting of the auxiliary.
Opening rituals were conducted by Kathy Roble with a prayer of thanks before the dinner.
After the reading of the minutes by Mary Pescatore with the roll call of officers, minutes were approved as read. Treasury report by Carol Greenawalt was approved to be filed for audit.
Seitz presented Unit 515 President Janet Penrose with a 60-Year Membership Certificate for her “continued dedication and service to the American Legion Auxiliary.”
In her Americanism report, Carol Greenawalt announced the winners of the essay contests: In the seventh/eighth- grade category — 1st place Zoey Wilders, 2nd place Alissa Maestrole. In the fifth/sixth-grade category — 1st place Casey King, 2nd place Logan Brown. In the special needs category — 1st-place winner was Alexander Cole.
The awards will be given to the guidance counselors at the schools to be presented. A motion was made by Greenawalt to give the first-place winners $15 and the second-place winners $10 each. Motion carried.
A Certificate of Achievement award from the ALA Westmoreland County Council will be presented to the first- place winners. Greenawalt said 27 essays were presented to Unit 515 to review and choose the best one that went with the theme presented.
Other committee updates:
Auxiliary Emergency Fund collected $31, stated Irene Hoyle.
Children and Youth: Mary Jo Fromme said she is asking the schools to make happy spring/ Easter cards to be sent to the veterans in Pittsburgh hospitals.
Girl State and Juniors: Penrose is waiting on reports to come from Department of Pennsylvania to see if this year’s program will be in session or virtual.
Leadership: Roble urged members to “step up and get up to get involved and volunteer. You can not run an organization with out leaders.”
Legislative: Donna Rodgers reported the White House announced that it approved an additional $200 million in arms and equipment for Ukraine on top of $350 million President Joe Biden approved last month.
Irene Hoyle stated, “the 1966 U.S. Army Huey helicopter retired at Lynch Field, Greensburg, was a product of a vision of the late fire chief Ed Hutchinson. He and fellow firefighter Lou Battistella picked it up in September 1995 in Washington, Pennsylvania, from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as a way to honor veterans. The helicopter’s military green paint and long propeller stand as a memorial for Vietnam War veterans.”
Membership: Greenawalt reported the unit has “167 members paid to date with 16 new members included in that number, but we have 20 outstanding members who have not paid their dues and will no longer be permitted to participate in Legion functions unless their dues are paid. Dues must be current for both the post members and the auxiliary to be in good standing.”
National Security: Mary Lou Daughenbaugh asked everyone to “please keep the people of Ukraine in your prayers and pray for peace.”
Janet Penrose extended “a special thank-you to the members who donated items for our raffles and a angel gift from Irene Hoyle, floral arrangements from Carol G., a crocheted afghan and a basket of miscellaneous items from an anonymous donor, and a wreath from Cheryl Ashbaugh.”
It was noted the next monthly meeting will be held 2 p.m. April 11 at the Latrobe post home with the distribution of poppy cans and poppies.
The meeting adjourned with a Prayer for Peace by Roble.
