The American Legion Auxiliary Blairsville Unit 407 made an effort to visit veterans residing in nursing homes over the Veterans Day weekend.
RuthAnn Gower (chaplain) and Marge Patz (secretary/treasurer) announce they went to the nursing homes in Indiana County.
Patz said, "We were not allowed in but dropped off small American flag pillow ornaments, made by our member Stacie Ash, to all the veterans."
