ALA: GL ninth-grader's essay earns Pa., national recognition

Each year, the American Legion Auxiliary sponsors an Americanism Essay Contest for students in grades three-12, nationwide. Grade levels are divided into six classes. Awards are given at various levels as an essay advances.
Greater Latrobe Senior High School ninth-grader Bryant Dumnich’s essay was picked out of essays submitted locally to Post 982, Unity Township. It was then selected at the ALA Westmoreland County Council, as well as the Westmoreland District 31 level, before winning at the state level and moving on to Nationals.
At the national level, there is one winner picked in each class for the five regions (Southern, Eastern, Western, Northwestern and Central). These winners receive $50, and a $50 donation in the student’s name will be made to the Children of Warriors National Presidents’ Scholarship fund.
ALA Unit 982 representative Lindsay McConahy explained, “Nationals were held in Phoenix, Arizona, from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. At that convention, they recognize all of the regional winners, as that is the highest level of prizes awarded. So Bryant was the top essay for Class VI in the Eastern Region.”
The ALA Americanism Essay Contest was created to teach students the value of patriotism and what it means to be Americans. Thousands of students participate in the program each year and help promote a lifelong respect of our flag and country. It encourages participants to learn about the fundamental rights and freedoms we enjoy today.
Each year’s contest has a different theme. This year’s easy prompt was “How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military and their families?” Bryant wrote the essay in conjunction with an assignment in Greg Fenton’s English class.
