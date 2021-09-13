Adelphoi: Paul promoted to supervisor

Morgan Paul was recently promoted to community-based supervisor after five years at Adelphoi. She will now oversee the Butler IHPTA, Franklin/Cumberland IHPTA and the Westmoreland Family Advocacy and Support Program.
Paul holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology and a master’s degree in clinical and community mental health counseling, both from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and has “proven a deep commitment to the youth she has counseled as well as her professional development during her time with Adelphoi,” according to the Latrobe area organization.
She also has previously held positions within private practice and Medmark.
Adelphoi offers “outcome-based solutions for abused, neglected, delinquent, and other at-risk youth and families through a continuum of treatment and education services that provide a foundation of hope for the future.”
Since 1971, Adelphoi has helped more than 60,000 children and families. Visit www.adelphoi.org for more information.
