Adelphoi has announced the start of a Family Finding service in collaboration with Washington County.
The goal of Family Finding, originally designed to serve older youth lingering in foster care, is to find and engage relatives and other kin to provide options for legal and emotional permanency. Originally developed by Kevin Campbell and colleagues in the state of Washington, the model was inspired by the family-tracing techniques used by agencies such as the American Red Cross to reunite family members separated by war and natural disasters.
The Family Finding model consists of six stages:
1. Discover at least 40 family members and important people in the child’s life.
2. Engage multiple family members and supportive adults through participation in a planning meeting.
3. Plan for the successful future of the child with the participation of family members.
4. Make decisions during family meetings that support the child’s legal and emotional permanency.
5. Evaluate the permanency plans developed.
6. Provide follow-up supports to ensure the child and family can maintain the permanency plans.
Family Finding also addresses racial disparities in the child welfare system through prioritizing permanent connections with families and the inclusion of families throughout the process.
“We are excited to launch this new initiative with our longtime partners in Washington County,” said Theresa Matson, Adelphoi vice president — Community Based Services. “This Family Finding initiative will establish a lifetime network of support for children and youth who are disconnected or at-risk of placement outside of their home and community.
“Adelphoi, a premier provider of foster care services in southwestern Pennsylvania, has been placing foster kids successfully for more than 30 years. Through a strong system of care and our exemplary foster families, Adelphoi is able to help these children grow and develop within a healthy family environment.”
Adelphoi offers foster care services based upon the needs of the child, including teen-focused foster care, intensive foster care for youth with more intense problems, and pregnant and parenting care to work with pregnant teens and new mothers.
Headquartered in Unity Township, Adelphoi offers “outcome-based solutions for abused, neglected, delinquent and other at-risk children and their families through a continuum of treatment and education services that provide a foundation of hope for the future. Since its founding in 1971, Adelphoi has served over 60,000 at-risk youth and families.”
