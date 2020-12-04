Adams Memorial Library, Latrobe, will host these three upcoming virtual programs:
MONDAY, DEC. 7
“Christmas in the Colonies: Seasonal Colonial Activities” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
“Christmas festivities may have been outlawed in most parts of the New England colonies, but that didn’t stop some early American colonists from celebrating,” the library notes in its program description. “The grounded goodwife duo of Ehris Urban and Velya Jancz-Urban will recreate some historic seasonal activities in this virtual event, such as making a DIY apple cinnamon sugar scrub, reading apple seed prophecies, and group caroling.”To join the virtual program, register in advance by completing an online form at https://forms.gle/6dMX2HW9j2u1fCJy5. A materials list is available in the form description for those who wish to participate at home during the event, though doing so is not a requirement to attend.
MONDAY, DEC. 14
“Undaunted Optimist: An Interview with Author Chris Rodell” is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14.
“Tune in to the Adams Memorial Library Facebook page and YouTube channel to hear Rodell discuss his new book, ‘Undaunted Optimist: Essays on Life, Laughter, and Cheerful Perseverance’ and have a laugh over stories that celebrate both being human and enjoying human beings,” the library noted.
MONDAY, DEC. 21
The other virtual program, “Suffragettes in Corselettes,” will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
The library describes the program as follows: “For centuries, women have allowed themselves to be squeezed, twisted, and squished to conform to desired shapes. In this virtual program, the grounded goodwife duo of Ehris Urban and Velya Jancz-Urban will discuss why underwear matters, using the history of undergarments in the early 1900s to examine women’s changing roles in society, how they perceived themselves, and how they were (and are) viewed by others.”To join the virtual presentation, register by completing an online form at https://forms.gle/m1eiR1GHbsq3g7Ea6.
