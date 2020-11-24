Adams Memorial Library, Latrobe, will host these two upcoming virtual programs:
MONDAY, NOV. 30
“There’s Something about Enid, A Virtual Book Discussion” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.
“From casinos in Monte Carlo to the battlefields of World War I, Australian socialite Enid Lindeman turned heads wherever she went,” according to the book discussion description. “In Enid: The Scandalous Life of a Glamorous Australian Who Dazzled the World, journalist Robert Wainwright tells the true story of this 20th century woman who made waves the world over, outliving four husbands and dazzling all she met.”
To join the virtual discussion, register by completing an online form at https://forms.gle/uPfRvfm4dCa2UDqT9. The library notes that this title is only available digitally through ebooks.wlnonline.org.
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
The other virtual program, “Which Test Is Best?: Understanding Modern DNA Testing Companies” is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
The library describes the program as follows: “If a DNA test kit is on your holiday season shopping list (or if you’re just buying for yourself), we’ve got the perfect guide! Eric Migdal of It’s All Relative Genealogy LLC will help you understand the differences between the most popular DNA testing companies, such as Ancestry, 23 and Me, My Heritage, and LivingDNA. He’ll cover the pros, cons and costs for each company and explain how each can help you understand your history.”
To join the virtual presentation, register by completing an online form at https://forms.gle/BAcG4tAy5n9kdCJ18
