Tracy Trotter, director of Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe, released the following message Saturday afternoon:
“Late Friday afternoon, Gov. Tom Wolf instructed all public libraries in Pennsylvania to close, in an attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19. We know that this would be the perfect time for people to stock up on great reading and wonderful movie choices, so we realize that closing now will be a major disappointment to our many patrons. We hope that the restrictions will be lifted as planned and not be extended beyond two weeks. In any case, the library is taking whatever steps it can to keep providing library service. Here are a few ways:
“As long as it is still safe to do so, staff will continue to work throughout the shutdown. That means you will still be able to reach us through email or by phone: info@adamslib.org and 724-539-1972, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
“We have changed settings in our automated library software to turn off overdue fines and to turn on automatic renewals. You can still call us if you wish to renew, but you won’t have to. Please note, items won’t automatically renew if someone has placed a hold on that item’s waiting list, but you will not be charged any fines for that item.
“We are adding many new titles to our online collection of eBooks and eAudiobooks: https://westmoreland.overdrive.com/ so that you will have a wide selection to choose from. The collection currently hosts over 9,400 eBooks and 1,740 eAudiobooks. Again, as long as it is safe for staff to remain at work, we will be available by phone to assist you with using the service. If you do not already have a library card and wish to get one, you can apply online to be issued an eCard starting soon. Check our website and Facebook page for news on when that service will be available.
“Beginning early this week we hope to launch a curbside option where you can call or email us with a request for materials. We will pull the materials, disinfect them and have them ready for you to pick up. You will need to pull up beside the library in our alley, where staff will hand you the items with gloved hands. Check with staff by phone if you are interested in more details.
“We will post updates and information on our website and Facebook, but please note that if officials instruct us not to allow staff to come to work, we won’t be able to update our webpage and instead will be limited to Facebook updates only.
“You do not need to be a member of Facebook to view our page, which you can find at: https://www.facebook.com/AdamsMemorialLibrary/
“Thank you for your patience.”
