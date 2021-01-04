Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will offer these virtual programs in January:
The Not-So-Golden Life of the Gilded Age Wife, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4 — During America’s Gilded Age, the realities of a woman’s health were given little attention, and women were expected to be content as men’s inferiors. This virtual program will show how far women’s rights have come and how far there is to go. Register in advance online at https://forms.gle/VqDotwcj6roWQFFi9
The Borders of Our Minds, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 — Join historian and journalist David Mould on a journey to borders, both real and imagined. This virtual program will explore the sometimes logical, often arbitrary lines we draw to divide up the world. Register in advance online at https://forms.gle/JZN2qXkZMim8y9DPA
Super Bowl History, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18 — The Super Bowl may be America’s biggest sporting event, but viewers may not realize how the civil rights movement shaped the game’s history. In this virtual program, veteran sports broadcaster Evan Weiner will guide guests through the Super Bowl timeline, from the game’s origins to its halftime shows and everything in between, including how it got its name. Register online in advance at https://forms.gle/3Fif3XLyq2sBHWNG9
Suffragettes in Corselettes, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25 — For centuries, women have allowed themselves to be squeezed, twisted and squished to conform to desired shapes. In this virtual program, the history of underwear in the early 1900s reveals women’s changing roles in society — how they perceived themselves, and how they were viewed by others. Register in advance online at https://forms.gle/3utY6nNAF9CfkytYA
