Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will be hosting the following virtual programs this month:
Stories from the Gilded Age, Part 1: Mark Twain Tells All — 6 p.m. Monday, April 19, via Zoom
The library will host one of the most prolific, humorous and opinionated figures from America’s gilded age, Mark Twain. Storyteller Charles Kiernan will join the library virtually as the famous author recounts tales of his boyhood struggles, publishing ventures and life on the mighty Mississippi.
Register in advance online at https://forms.gle/3dz9rUQh7kWoW62AA
Book-a-Librarian: Practice Your Zoom — Wednesdays and Saturdays or by appointment
Looking to practice your Zoom skills? Reserve a free 40-minute session with a library staff member and get tech help from home. Whether you’re just starting out with virtual meetings or troubleshooting your hundredth call, the library is here to assist. Call the library at 724-539-1972 or set up an appointment at https://forms.gle/Gkk1MfZYWrNSrd5D9
COVID-19 & Caregivers — 6 p.m. Monday, April 26, via Zoom
Join representatives from the greater Pennsylvania chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association in this presentation for caregivers of people living with dementia. The presenters will discuss the relationship between coronavirus (COVID-19) and dementia, and offer tips and resources for managing life in the pandemic.
Register in advance online at https://forms.gle/tSPbCbC6p1c5nsCW8
