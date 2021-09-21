Adams Memorial Library, corner of Ligonier and Chestnut streets, Latrobe, announced these programs for October:
Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 21 through Oct. 27, at Legion-Keener Park.
This fall, the library is holding outdoor storytimes for children ages 2 ½ to 5 years and their caretakers, but all families are welcome to join Miss Karen for stories and songs! Meet at the pavilions by Playland II at 10:20 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through Oct. 27.
Seating will depend on the weather, so please take a blanket or chair with you. Updates will be posted on the website and social media in the event of severe weather. Register at https://forms.gle/yNqUNbsip5ra93q58 or by calling the AML Children’s Room desk at 724-537-4383.
Monday, Oct. 4, @ 6 p.m. at Adams Memorial Library / Zoom
Just what is Bigfoot? Fred Saluga has been working to answer that question for years, along with many other questions about UFOs and cryptids in general.
At this in-person event, he will present on the potential identities of Bigfoot and discuss the possibility of Bigfoot being an interdimensional/UFO entity. Saluga is actively involved with the Mutual UFO Network, serving as the state director of the West Virginia chapter and the assistant state director of the Pennsylvania chapter. Call the Latrobe library at 725-539-1972 or visit this link to register: https://forms.gle/JvQBzEPeATY4DBwr7
Tuesdays at 6 p.m., from Oct. 12 to Nov. 2, at Adams Memorial Library
“Classical Encounters” returns to the library Tuesday evenings this fall, presented by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Academy of Music. Symphony director Morrie Brand will conduct this four-week, in-person music appreciation course designed to introduce listeners to the world of classical music. Attendees will explore the four basic periods of classical music and improve their appreciation for what is happening in any given musical piece.
Each class will begin at 6 p.m., starting Oct. 12 and continuing through Nov. 2. Call Adams at 724-539-1972 or visit this link to register: https://forms.gle/c5qmbH7iNN7M55R49
Saturday, Oct. 16, @ 10:30 a.m. at Adams Memorial Library
Join Paul Thompson, president of the St. Andrew’s Society of Pittsburgh, for a presentation on the country, clans and culture of Scotland. Demonstrations of the Highland bagpipe and ancient dances of Scotland will accompany this in-person event, which is made possible by the Westmoreland Library Network and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation. Call the Latrobe library at 724-539-1972 or visit this link to register: https://forms.gle/g1U5xSrm1gqiAYkb8
Wednesday, Oct. 20, @ 6 p.m. at Adams Memorial Library / Zoom
It’s no secret that Edgar Allan Poe has thrilled and shocked readers for more than 150 years, but it might shock you to know that the library will be hosting him on Oct. 20. Literary historian Rob Levella will return to portray Poe, who will read from his works, both widely known and forgotten, and recount stories of the world as he experienced it in the early 1800s. Call AML at 724-539-1972 or visit this link to register: https://forms.gle/haR9nLM6EZ7HbMvA6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.