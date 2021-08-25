Adam McConville, program coordinator, announced these September programs at Adams Memorial Library, Latrobe, and Caldwell Memorial Library, Derry:
• Crafts with Kathy: An Introduction to Cutting Machines — Wednesday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m. at Caldwell Memorial Library.
Interested in what a crafting machine can do and whether to purchase one? Test one during a hands-on learning session at the Caldwell branch! Assistant director Kathy Tobolewski will compare two of the most popular brands, Cricut and Silhouette, demonstrating what such machines can do and talking through costs, capabilities and other considerations. Attendees will then create a small craft using machine-cut vinyl, letting them try before they buy.
McConville noted, “This program is currently scheduled to be in-person, but registrants will be notified if this changes.”
Call the Latrobe library at 724-539-1972 or visit this link to sign up: https://forms.gle/gUFydxwD4C8RGrJh9
• My Horses and My Children: Ulysses S. Grant’s Two Weaknesses — Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m. at Adams Memorial Library / Zoom
Grant was both a general and a president, but who was he as a person? More than a man of war, Grant was known for his love of his horses and his children.
Living historian Ken Serfass returns as Grant for this in-person event, which also will be streamed live on Zoom.
Attendees may ask questions as Grant recounts his career as a horseman and talks about the antics of his four children.
Call AML at 724-539-1972 or visit this link to sign up: https://forms.gle/NkaJLhDg6NKNFpyL9
• Shadowwood Gardens’ Guide to Fall Gardening — Tuesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m. at Adams Memorial Library / Zoom
Just before fall begins, Becky from Shadowwood Gardens will visit the Latrobe library to guide participants into the new season. This in-person program will also be streamed live on Zoom. She’ll talk about collecting seeds, drying flowers, and how to best put your garden to bed. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions.
Call Adams at 724-539-1972 or visit this link to sign up: https://forms.gle/1Cpaqr8GVZy8KLWR7
• “A History of Pittsburgh Jazz: Swinging In the Steel City” — Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. at Adams Memorial Library / Zoom
Rich Gazarik and Karen Anthony Cole, co-authors of the book “A History of Pittsburgh Jazz: Swinging in the Steel City,” will discuss how African-American migrants from the Jim Crow South built the city’s jazz culture, covering Pittsburgh’s contributions to the national jazz scene and the ways people continue to play to this day. This in-person event will also be streamed live on Zoom.
Call AML at 724-539-1972 or visit this link to sign up: https://forms.gle/JkVKEh5SgZ8RP8h39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.