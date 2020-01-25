Programming coordinator Laura Starzynski announced February programs for Adams Memorial and Caldwell Memorial libraries.
Adult Afternoon Craft Class:
Colorful Pom-Pom Wreath
Tuesday, Feb. 4, @2-3:30 p.m. and
*Tuesday, Feb. 11, @2-3:30 p.m.
Adams Memorial Library,
1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe
Starzynski said, “Adult crafters will be making a colorful pom-pom wreath that can be displayed all year long! Crafters will begin on Feb. 4 by making lots of pom-poms from yarn; these will be used to cover a circular foam wreath form.
“The group will meet again on the Feb. 11 to finish their wreaths. *This class will be divided into two sessions to complete the wreath. You must attend the first session to make this project.
“Please register at the (AML) adult circulation desk by the Jan. 28 registration deadline. The $10 nonrefundable fee is due upon sign-up.”
Saturday Morning Adult Craft Class
Saturday, Feb. 8, @ 10:30 a.m.
Adams Memorial Library
Jenny will show adult crafters how to paint a pair of festive clay pots decorated for St. Patrick’s Day.
All supplies are included with the $10 nonrefundable fee due by the Feb. 1 registration deadline.
Sign up at the AML adult circulation desk or by calling the Latrobe library at 724-539-1972.
Caldwell Kids Crafts and Stories
Wednesday, Feb. 12, @ 6 p.m.
Caldwell Memorial Library
Starzynski added, “Valentine’s Day is almost here, so show off your loved ones with our Bear Picture Frame Craft! Children will create a ‘beary’ cute frame, which will be decorated with hearts and includes a magnet. After the craft, we will read a Valentine’s Day tale.
“Call to register at 724-694-5765, and come and enjoy a free and fun crafting experience!”
Caldwell is located in Derry Area High School, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry Township.
Funimation Presents: Anime Night
Thursday, Feb. 13, @ 5:30 p.m.
Adams Memorial Library
Fans of Japanese pop culture will watch select episodes from the series .hack//Sign. The series is rated TV-14.
This event is free, and registration is required. Patrons can register at the AML circulation desk or by calling the Latrobe library at 724-539-1972.
