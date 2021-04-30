Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will hold these programs via Zoom in May:
The Long Trains Role: Nazi Saboteurs and Horseshoe Curve — 6 p.m. Monday, May 3
Living historian Ken Serfass, known for his portrayals of Ulysses S. Grant, returns to the library as a conductor on the Pennsylvania Railroad. Loosely based on the novel “The Long Trains Roll” by Stephen W. Meader and the real Nazi plot to sabotage Horseshoe Curve, Ken will interweave the history of railroads and World War II in this virtual program.
Register in advance online at https://forms.gle/NCEQ1pcLJRp2vfwC8
The Not-So-Golden Life of the Gilded Age Wife — 6 p.m. Monday, May 10
During America’s Gilded Age, the realities of a woman’s health were given little attention, and women were expected to be content as men’s inferiors. Back by popular demand, this program isn’t about bustles or butlers — adults will laugh and grimace as the Grounded Goodwife duo show how far women’s rights have come and how far there is to go.
Register in advance online at https://forms.gle/xHMSxFgooJT8qXFk9
