Ronald and Ursula Adams of Ligonier are please to announce the engagement of their daughter Paisley Jane Adams to Jess Alan Jaynes, son of Mark and Susan Jaynes, Warren, Pennsylvania.
Paisley graduated in 2019 from St. Vincent College with a B.A. in art education. Jess is a 2018 graduate of St. Vincent College with a B.A. in computing and information Science. He is employed as an information security specialist for the Northwest Bank Corporation in Warren.
The couple will be joined in matrimony by the Rev. Killian Loch, OSB, at St. Vincent Basilica on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
The couple plans to reside in Warren.
