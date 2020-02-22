Programming coordinator Laura Starzynski announced these March programs for Adams and Caldwell Memorial libraries:
Caldwell Kids Crafts & Stories Wednesday, March 11, @ 6 p.m.
Caldwell Memorial Library
Starzynski said the month of March “comes in like a lion, and out like a lamb. Children will create a cozy, soft lamb during this month’s craft. After the craft, we will read a winter story.”
Call to register at 724-694-5765, for the “free and fun crafting experience.”
Caldwell is located in Derry Area High School, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry Township.
* * *
Funimation Presents: Anime Night at Adams Memorial Library
Thursday, March 12, @ 5:30 p.m.
Fans of Japanese pop culture will watch select episodes from the series “Cheer Boys!” The series is rated TV-14. This event is free and registration is required. Patrons can register at the AML circulation desk or by calling the library at 724-539-1972. Adams is located at 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
* * *
Saturday Morning Adult Craft Class Springtime Bunny Painting on Canvas
March 14 @ 10:30 a.m. Adams Memorial Library
Starzynski said, “Jenny will show adult crafters how to paint a springtime-inspired canvas complete with a bunny and flowers! All supplies are included with the $10 nonrefundable fee due by the March 7 registration deadline.”
Sign up at the AML adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 724-539-1972.
* * *
Adult Afternoon Craft Class: Decoupage
on a Glass Plate
Tuesday, March 31, 2-3:30 p.m.
Adams Memorial Library
Adult crafters will “decoupage a clear glass plate with varied pastel and spring-themed papers. The finished plate will look lovely displayed, or can be given as a gift. “Please register for and pay the $5 nonrefundable registration fee at the AML adult circulation desk by Tuesday, March 23.
