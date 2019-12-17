Adams/Caldwell Memorial libraries announced their January 2020 schedules:
Wednesday, Jan. 1, AML and CML will be closed New Year’s Day.
Caldwell Kids Crafts and Stories
Wednesday, Jan. 8, @ 6 p.m.
Caldwell Memorial Library
Brrr! It’s cold outside, and Caldwell Memorial Library is warming up with Penguin Craft.
Children will create a cute penguin, ready to brave the cold with their hat and scarf. After the craft, staff will read a fun penguin tale. Call to register at 724-694-5765 and come and enjoy a free and fun crafting experience.
Caldwell is located in Derry Area High School, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry Township.
Saturday Morning Adult Craft Class
Jan. 11. @ 10:30 a.m.
Adams Memorial Library
Program coordinator Laura Starzynski said, “Jenny will show adult crafters how to paint a wintery snowman scene on a canvas. All supplies are included with the $10 nonrefundable fee due by the Jan. 4 registration deadline.”
Sign up at the AML adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 724-539-1972. Adams is located at 1112 Ligonier St. on the corner of Chesnut Street in Latrobe.
Funimation Presents:
Anime Night at Adams Memorial Library
Thursday, Jan. 16, @ 5:30 p.m.
Fans of Japanese pop culture will watch select episodes of an anime series. Be sure to check the library website for further announcements. This event is free and registration is required.
Patrons can register at the AML circulation desk or by calling the library at 724-539-1972.
