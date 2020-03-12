PORT HUENEME, Calif. — “We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U. S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the “Seabees,” for more than seven decades. The Navy Seabees are an elite group of personnel trained in both combat and the craft skills of the construction industry.
Petty Officer 1st Class Jeramie Hoffer, a native of Acme (Mount Pleasant Township), builds and fights around the world as a member of a naval construction battalion center located in Port Hueneme, California.
Hoffer is serving as a Navy construction electrician, who is responsible for being a generator and utility power technician.
Building in austere environments can be a challenge. Fighting in harsh conditions can also be a challenge. Building in austere environments while fighting in harsh conditions takes a special kind of person with a great deal of perseverance and determination, according to officials with the U.S. Navy History and Heritage Command. These are the kinds of people being trained at Port Hueneme, to provide crucial support to Seabee units deployed around the world.
“The jobs of some of the Seabees today have remained unchanged since World War II, when the Seabees paved the 10,000-mile road to victory for the allies in the Pacific and in Europe,” said Lara Godbille, director of the U.S. Navy Seabee Museum.
“I enjoy the hands-on aspect of my job and helping others,” Hoffer said.
Seabees have served in all American conflicts for nearly 80 years. They have also supported humanitarian efforts using their construction skills to help communities around the world following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
Hoffer is a 1996 Mount Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School graduate and 2000 Delaware Valley University graduate. According to Hoffer, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Acme.
“I learned about hard work, perseverance and having a positive attitude,” Hoffer said. “These traits have helped me succeed both professionally and personally.”
Port Hueneme is the West Coast homeport of the Navy’s Seabees. It’s one of five learning sites in the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering domain. They train and develop sailors, soldiers, airmen, and Marines in construction trades and military skills for Department of Defense operating forces to accomplish contingency and peacetime construction, chemical, biological, and radiological operations, and humanitarian assistance missions worldwide.
Port Hueneme and the men and women who serve there play a key role in the Navy’s broader mission of protecting American interests on the world’s oceans.
According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70% of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea. The foundation of the Navy the nation needs includes a focus on warfighting, warfighters and the future of the fighting force.
“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Hoffer is most proud of becoming a mobile utilities support equipment technician.
“It’s a special program in the Seabees and in the Navy with a one-year training pipeline,” Hoffer said. “Finishing this program was a very rewarding and fulfilling experience.”
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Hoffer, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Hoffer is honored to carry on the family tradition.
“My father previously served in the Army, and it’s an honor to be able to follow in his footsteps and give back to my country,” Hoffer said.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Hoffer, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“It’s a great honor and privilege to serve and wear the Seabee patch with pride,” Hoffer said.
Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bradley Gee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.