Acme native commands future Navy warship

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Cmdr. Aaron Stutzman, a native of Acme, Pennsylvania, serves as commanding officer aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Oklahoma.
PCU is a designation used by the U.S. Navy to describe crews aboard vessels under construction prior to official commissioning. Oklahoma is the first U.S. Navy ship to bear the name since the Battleship Oklahoma was attacked in Pearl Harbor during World War II.
Stutzman, a 1999 Connellsville Area High School graduate and a 2003 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, joined the Navy 20 years ago.
“I joined the Navy because my grandfather served in the Army during World War II, and I always had a love for the ocean and anything technical or mechanical,” said Stutzman. “Submarines fit with my desire to serve, with the ocean and nuclear power taking care of the technical side.”
Today, Stutzman relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Acme to succeed in the military.
“Growing up on a farm in southwestern Pennsylvania with parents who were teachers and farmers gave me the grit to take on any job,” said Stutzman. “That grit is what I’ve developed into my command philosophy of Gratitude, Resiliency, Integrity and Trust (G.R.I.T.).”
Oklahoma will be a fast-attack submarine capable of hunting down and destroying enemy submarines and surface ships; striking targets ashore with cruise missiles; carrying and delivering Navy SEALs; conducting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and engaging in mine warfare.
Oklahoma recently had a “keel authentication” ceremony which marks the first major milestone during the construction process.
“On Aug. 2, I got to watch the keel for PCU Oklahoma be authenticated in a time-honored tradition where our sponsor’s, Molly Slavonic, initials were welded onto a plate that will become part of our submarine,” said Stutzman. “Standing there watching the arc from the welder was a surreal and very proud moment for me. I am proud to be the commanding officer of PCU Oklahoma and it’s a pretty cool way to culminate a career too. However, I am even more grateful to have the opportunity to train sailors who will be in the Navy long after my time is done.”
With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
Serving in the Navy means Stutzman is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Submarines are the premier platform to maintain America’s fight as an away game, and I am honored and grateful to be able to continue to serve,” said Stutzman. “Seeing my submarine being built at Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, I know our ships are ready for a fight anytime, anywhere.”
As Stutzman and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“My service means that all of my family have the opportunity to live every day with the freedoms we maintain,” added Stutzman. “On Oklahoma, we live up to the Oklahoma standard: Show up to serve, rise up to honor and step up to be kind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.