Achieva, a leading provider of lifelong comprehensive services for people with disabilities and their families, this week announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at https://www.achieva.info/.
The new site features an efficient user experience, a compelling design, ADA accessibility (Level AA) and a language translation tool. The revamped website’s structure, content and layout will allow every user to take an efficient and intuitive journey through the site, and ultimately produce the information the user is looking for.
The new comprehensive website brings together the Achieva family of organizations, which currently include Achieva Support, Achieva Resource, Achieva Family Trust, The Arc of Greater Pittsburgh, and Autism Connection of PA. Also available is convenient access to Achieva Business Services and Achieva Business Operations sub-sites, whose audience includes for-profit businesses rather than people with disabilities and their families.
“We are pleased to debut our new company website to audiences seeking to understand the broadness of Achieva’s disability services,” said Stephen Suroviec, Achieva’s president and CEO. “This website redesign truly ties together all of Achieva’s organizations into one place, allowing each visitor to easily locate information on advocacy support, community services and other site resources. ADA compliance at Level AA offers greater accessibility to users with disabilities by conforming to standards for screen readers, user comprehension and color blindness.”
Achieva’s new website will be updated regularly with news, event listings and beneficial resources. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for Achieva’s Compass newsletter.
Achieva is a nonprofit organization located in southwestern Pennsylvania providing lifelong supports to people with disabilities and their families.
