AAA has announced this year’s Four Diamond Hotel and Restaurant designations, which include seven hotels and two restaurants in western Pennsylvania.
These establishments mark their spot on an exclusive list of 1,718 Four Diamond hotels and 682 Four Diamond restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. AAA Four Diamond hotels and restaurants represent just 4.2% of all establishments in the Diamond Program.
“Four Diamond establishments provide guests with the comfort of knowing they can expect some of the highest quality available where they rest and dine,” said Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central. “Through their commitment to their guests, these hotels and restaurants meet AAA’s stringent standards, and have passed the test of discerning AAA inspectors.”
---
Bradford
The Lodge at Glendorn, 1000 Glendorn Drive, a Four Diamond hotel since 1996.
Farmington
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, 1001 Lafayette Drive, a Four Diamond hotel since 2003.
Pittsburgh
Fairmont Pittsburgh, 510 Market St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2010.
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh, 620 William Penn Place, a Four Diamond hotel since 2017.
Omni William Penn Hotel, 530 William Penn Place, a Four Diamond hotel since 2012.
Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel, 107 Sixth St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2002.
The Inn on Negley, 703 S. Negley Ave., a Four Diamond hotel since 2016.
Farmington
Aqueous, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, 1001 Lafayette Drive, a Four Diamond restaurant since 2004.
Pittsburgh
Altius, 1230 Grandview Ave., a Four Diamond restaurant since 2015.
Eleven, 1150 Smallman St., a Four Diamond restaurant since 2005.
For more than 80 years, AAA’s professional inspectors have conducted in-person property evaluations. AAA is the only entity using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant evaluations guided by member priorities.
In January, AAA unveiled a contemporized version of its highly acclaimed AAA Diamond Program, modernized to meet the needs of today’s travelers.
A new Diamond designation reflecting AAA’s professional inspector reviews using updated guidelines sets the program apart from services that rely on unverified hotel and restaurant ratings.
For more information, visit AAA.com/Diamonds.
AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 78 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.