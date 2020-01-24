Don’t just dream about your bucket list travel destinations, come to the Pittsburgh Travel Showcase™ presented by AAA Travel this weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and compare your list with AAA’s distinguished travel agents!
Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
AAA’s knowledgeable travel agents have “bucket lists” ... as well as firsthand travel experiences spanning the globe. A recent survey of AAA East Central travel agents revealed that their top three dream destinations are Ireland, Africa and Alaska. Destination specialists and industry experts on those areas and many more exotic destinations around the world, will be represented under one roof at the showcase. Consumers can take advantage of AAA travel agents’ wisdom and advice along with presentations from the travel industry’s top experts on destinations near and far.
“Whether you’re booking a trip to a sunny beach getaway or historic Europe, you’re in good hands with AAA travel agents,” said Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central. “Their knowledgeable and friendly service makes the planning process seamless.”
According to the U.S. Travel Association, more than half (55%) of Americans left paid vacation time on the table at the end of the year. So, put your well-deserved vacation days to good use by booking your dream getaway at the Pittsburgh Travel Showcase™ presented by AAA Travel.
The three-day weekend includes grand-prize giveaways, one-stop convenience, and exclusive savings on getaways to dream destinations.
Showcase Grand Prize giveaways:
Register to win giveaways at the showcase (no purchase necessary, rules/restrictions at the registration area)! Prizes such as a five-night Bermuda cruise for two; $1,000 AAA Travel Gift Certificate, and two Delta Airlines tickets (to any Florida city that Delta Airlines services).
Other showcase features:
• Exclusive showcase-only travel offers: The world’s top travel suppliers will provide exclusive three-days only discount travel offers.
• AAA Travel agents: Book it! Friendly and knowledgeable AAA Travel agents will provide personal service and guide attendees with planning and booking dream vacations to any desired location to fit any budget.
• Free luggage from AAA Travel: Book and deposit on the days of the showcase only and get one hard-side carry-on spinner; one carry-on spinner and matching upright spinner or two complete hard-side spinner sets. Minimum travel purchase required, while supplies last.
• AAA Travel Store: Whether you’re traveling to Europe, the Caribbean or taking a nearby road trip, pick up your travel essentials, luggage and travel bags while at the Travel Showcase.
• Passport services: Attendees may apply for or renew their US passport (bring necessary documents – such as birth certificate and state-issued ID) US Postal Service passport agents will be on hand to take photos. Come prepared! Visit https://travel.state.gov.
Everyone’s invited. The Pittsburgh Travel Showcase™ is open to AAA members and non-members.
Tickets — $10 each — are available at www.PittsburghTravelShowcase.com or at the door. $2 discount admission coupons are available at AAA branches. For other idetails, including Destination Theaters schedules and exclusive special discount travel offers, visit www.PittsburghTravelShowcase.com.
