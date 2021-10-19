412 Food Rescue has reached a milestone: Since its launch in 2015, the nonprofit has prevented 20 million pounds of food from going to waste by redistributing it to people facing food insecurity in the greater Pittsburgh region.
Just last July, the organization was celebrating 10 million pounds of rescued food. In little over a year, that number has doubled.
412 Food Rescue, which was recently awarded #1 Best Pandemic Relief Campaign by Pittsburgh City Paper, recovers surplus food from grocery stores, restaurants and other donors with the help of its 3,663 active volunteers, aka Food Rescue Heroes, who have performed 117,512 food rescues. Its national app, Food Rescue Hero, has been downloaded 19,643 times in the greater Pittsburgh area. The 20 million pounds of food recovered by the organization represent 16.9 million meals and the mitigation of 10.8 million pounds of carbon emissions.
“I’m so grateful to the city of Pittsburgh,” said 412 Co-founder and CEO Leah Lizarondo. “Our volunteers here have demonstrated just how powerful we are when we work together. They are spearheading a movement that is already reaching across the country, having saved 70 million pounds of food in the U.S. and Canada and changed the way we approach food waste and hunger.”
