2022 Pennsylvania State 4-H Junior Horse and Dressage Championship shows held

The eighth annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Junior Horse Championship and second annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Dressage Championship shows were held July 23-24 at the Centre County Grange Fairgrounds in Centre Hall.
More than 135 4-H members from 40 counties across Pennsylvania exhibited horses in performance, dressage and in hand classes, totaling more than 550 entries for the weekend.
Nikki McClain, administrative assistant — 4-H Program, Penn State Extension, announced Westmoreland County had a participant compete and place in numerous classes. 4-H member Kaitlynn Lebo, a resident of Bolivar, is a member of Laurel Mountain 4-H Horse and Pony Club, Chestnut Ridge 4-H Club, Junior Horse Show Committee, and Westmoreland County 4-H Teen Leadership Council.
Kaitlynn competed with her 5-year-old miniature horse Batteries Not Included. Kaitlynn and Batteries Not Included placed first in the following events:
• Miniature Type Horse 5-Year-Old Gelding
• Miniature Horse 5-Year-Old Gelding Champion
• Miniature in Hand Trail 5-Year-Old
• Miniature Horse Jumping 5-Year-Old
• Miniature Jumping Futurity Champion.
The Junior Horse Championship Show is the premier competition of the year for most 4-H horse members enrolled in junior horse projects. Events include breed conformation and futurity classes for yearling to 5-year-old horses, as well as barrel and driving futurities. In Hand Trail and Performance Skills classes were also part of the Junior Horse Show.
All exhibitors competed at a preliminary level in each class for a merit placing. At this level, each entry was evaluated against a standard of excellence and received a blue, red, or yellow merit placing. Blue merit placings then advanced to a championship class, where they competed against all blue merit winners in their division. Winners of all championship classes were awarded a neck sash and a Junior Horse Championship Show jacket.
Winners of all In Hand championship classes then advanced to compete for Grand Champion honors. Madison Becker of Lancaster County was named Champion Master Showman, which was awarded to the top exhibitor in the Master Showman championship class out of 13 entries. Madison received a custom grooming tray, brushes and a gift certificate to State Line Tack.
The Dressage Championship Show saw a large increase in entries this year. Dressage is derived from the French term meaning “training” and its purpose is to strengthen and supple the horse while maintaining a calm and attentive demeanor. Dressage involves progressively difficult levels incorporating multiple tests within each level. Each test is a series of movements that must be performed by the horse and rider. Each movement is scored by a judge on a scale of 0-10. A classical dressage division was offered as well as a western dressage division.
Similar to the Junior Horse Show, the dressage exhibitors competed at a preliminary level in each test for a merit placing. Blue merit placings then advanced to a championship class, where they competed against all blue merit winners in their division. Winners of all championship classes were awarded a neck sash and a Dressage Championship Show jacket.
McClain added, “Sunday’s Dressage championship classes reflected great rides and scores with the high point score for the day going to Taylor Hayes and Frosty Oak Dare To Dream from Columbia County. Taylor received a custom embroidered cooler for receiving the highest score in the championship classes held on Sunday. Thank you to L&M Embroidery for your beautiful work on the cooler. Taylor also received a gift card to State Line Tack. Reserve high point Dressage score went to Barry Decker and PSU CJS Kuel Step of Mifflin County with the team receiving a gift card to State Line Tack for their excellent score.
“An equine skillathon was available for youth to participate in over the weekend and more than 35 youth from 15 different counties put their equine science knowledge to the test. First and second place in both the senior and junior divisions received awards. Alivia Bergey from Northumberland County took first place and Stellan Ahlert from Blair County was second in the junior division. In the senior division, Constantina Krull from Blair County took home first, and Bailey Little from Centre County was second. Great job to all the 4-Hers that participated in this year’s skillathon.”
There are many opportunities for youth participating in 4-H horse projects in Pennsylvania. Programs are designed to develop life skills in youth and knowledge of horse production, use and management.
For more information about the 4-H program, visit https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h or contact these Westmoreland County educators:
• Lyndsey Androstic Desko, 724-858-4227, 412-849-1236 or lma216@psu.edu focusing on the Livestock Program, 4-H Teen Council, 4-H Program Development Council, Inside projects such as Textile Science and Food and Nutrition, and Volunteer Development and Training.
• Melonie Androstic, 724-858-4226, 412-849-4049 or mla5507@psu.edu focusing on 4-H School Enrichment Program, 4-H Membership, the 4-H Horse Program, and the 4-H Robotics Program.
