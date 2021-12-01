CAMP HILL – The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2022 annual Parks and Forests Awards that recognize “the exemplary programs, services, staff and volunteers that have made a positive impact on the state’s parks and forests.”
With a mission of stewardship through volunteerism and education, PPFF’s annual awards serve to recognize those who “share in the commitment of conserving and enhancing our state’s natural resources, help to ensure a welcoming environment for all in the outdoors, and strive to protect public lands for future generations.”
The nomination form can be found on the PPFF website at https://ppff.events/2022-annual-awards. Nominations are due Dec. 15 and will then be reviewed by a panel of PPFF board members and special guests. Awards will be announced in May. Award ceremony details to be determined.
The award categories for public nomination include:
Park of the Year — This award is designed to recognize “a park’s exemplary or innovative work in any or all of the following: customer service; education, programming or recreation; stewardship of the natural, cultural or historic assets; and/or accommodation of special needs of visitors.”
Forest of the Year — This award is designed to recognize “a forest district for its innovative and exemplary work in both forest management and recreation for a wide range of activities which include: the ability to provide opportunities for healthful, low-density recreational opportunities that are compatible with maintaining the integrity of forest ecosystems; to provide information and assistance to the public while ensuring public safety; and to promote and effectively use volunteers to enhance the Bureau of Forestry’s recreational programming, planning and development activities.”
Volunteerism Awards — Up to three awards per year are given for recognition of achievements made by individuals, volunteer groups, or PPFF chapters. These awards honor those who have made “a lasting, positive impression on the park or forest that they serve through Volunteerism, Improvement projects or Education.”
Awards, not available for public nomination, will also be presented for the following categories to awardees selected by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation board.
Cliff Jones Keystone Legacy Award — This top honor recognizes “an outstanding contribution to the protection and/or enhancement to the park and forest system in Pennsylvania.”
Joseph Ibberson Government Award — Given to a person or department at any level of government, this award recognizes “the stewardship work of Pennsylvania’s state park and state forest systems.”
President’s Award — The President’s Award is designed to recognize “outstanding citizens or businesses who have made an impact in protecting open space, conservation, outdoor recreation or volunteerism.”
Find out more at paparksandforests.org with a click to the 2022 Annual Awards button on the home page or at https://ppff.events/2022-annual-awards.
The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities and donations through its 48 chapters. The mission of the foundation is to “inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests.”
To learn more, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.
