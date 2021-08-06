2021 Pennsylvania State 4-H Junior Horse and Dressage Championship shows held

The seventh annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Junior Horse Championship Show and first annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Dressage Championship Show were held July 24-25 at the Centre County Grange Fairgrounds in Centre Hall, Pennsylvania.
More than 135 4-H members from 38 counties across Pennsylvania exhibited horses in performance, dressage and in hand classes, totaling over 584 entries for the weekend.
Laurel Mountain 4-H Horse and Pony Club member and Bolivar resident Kaitlynn Lebo participated in the PA 4-H Junior Horse and Dressage Championship shows with her 4-year-old miniature horse Batteries Not Included. Kaitlynn and her “mini” took first place in Miniature Jumping Futurity Champ, first in Miniature Type Horse 4-Year-Old Gelding, first place in Miniature In Hand Trail 4-Year-Old, first place in Miniature Horse Jumping 4-Year-Old, 4th in Miniature Horse 4-Year-Old Gelding Champ and sixth in Miniature In Hand Trail Champ.
Anyone in Westmoreland County interested in joining the 4-H program for ages 5-18 as of Jan. 1 may contact 4-H educator Melonie Androstic at mla5507@psu.edu.
Penn State Equine Extension specialist Andrea Kocher noted, “The Junior Horse Championship Show is the premier competition of the year for most 4-H horse members enrolled in junior horse projects. Events include breed conformation and futurity classes for yearling to 5-year-old horses, as well as barrel and driving futurities. In Hand Trail and Performance Skills classes were also part of the Junior Horse Show. Results from the show are available on the Pennsylvania 4-H Horse Program website.”
All exhibitors competed at a preliminary level in each class for a merit placing. At this level each entry was evaluated against a standard of excellence and received a blue, red or yellow merit placing. Blue merit placings then advanced to a championship class, where they competed against all blue merit winners in their division. Winners of all championship classes were awarded a neck sash and a Junior Horse Championship Show jacket. Winners of all In Hand championship classes then advanced to compete for Grand Champion honors. Khylee Maglione of Indiana County was named Champion Master Showman, which was awarded to the top exhibitor in the Master Showman championship class out of 17 entries.
New this year is the addition of a Dressage Championship Show. Dressage is derived from the French term meaning “training” and its purpose is to strengthen and supple the horse while maintaining a calm and attentive demeanor. Dressage involves progressively difficult levels incorporating multiple tests within each level. Each test is a series of movements that must be performed by the horse and rider. Each movement is scored by a judge on a scale of 0-10. A classical dressage division was offered as well as a western dressage division.
Similar to the Junior Horse Show, the dressage exhibitors competed at a preliminary level in each test for a merit placing. Blue merit placings then advanced to a championship class, where they competed against all blue merit winners in their division. Winners of all championship classes were awarded a neck sash and a Dressage Championship Show jacket.
Saturday afternoon, exhibitors in the dressage championship show had the opportunity to ride in a mounted clinic with judges Carrie Woost of Ohio and Nicholas Hansen of Florida. The clinic allowed exhibitors to ask questions about their score sheets and work on strengthening skills for the next day of competition.
An equine skillathon was added to the weekend and over 25 youth from 14 counties put their equine science knowledge to the test. First and second place in both the senior and junior divisions received awards. Emmy McLaughlin from Indiana County took first place and Konstantina Crull from Blair County was second in the junior division. In the senior division, Elainna Layser from Lebanon County took home first and Sheridan Taylor from Northampton County was second.
There are many opportunities for youth participating in 4-H horse projects in Pennsylvania. Programs are designed to develop life skills in youth and knowledge of horse production, use and management.
For additional information on 4-H horse programs in Pennsylvania, contact your county Penn State Cooperative Extension office at extension.psu.edu/counties or visit the Pennsylvania 4-H Horse Program website at extension.psu.edu/4- h/projects/horses.
