13 St. Vincent seminarians instituted into Ministry of Acolyte

Thirteen seminarians from St. Vincent Seminary were instituted into the Ministry of Acolyte at St. Vincent Seminary on Oct. 12 by the Most Rev. David David J. Bonnar, bishop of the Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio, at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township.
The seminarians are from the Diocese of Charleston, South Carolina; the Diocese of Covington, Kentucky; St. Bernard Abbey, Alabama; the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown; the Diocese of Erie; the Diocese of Pittsburgh, and St. Vincent Archabbey, Unity Township. The acolyte is instituted for service at the altar and to assist the priest and deacon.
To view photos of the event, visit this link https://St.vincentseminary.smugmug.com/2022-Ministry-of-Acolyte/.
To view the video recording, visit this link https://vimeo.com/757394355.
ST. VINCENT ARCHABBEY
Brother Romuald Duchene, OSB, is the son of Patti Gentz of Minneapolis and the late William Duchene. He is a 1998 graduate of St. Anthony Village High School, Minnesota. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in history from The Citadel in 2002 and the Master of Arts degree summa cum laude from St. Vincent Seminary in 2021.
Gilbert Kagan Heater, OSB, is the son of Richard W. and Diane O. Heater of East Stroudsburg. He studied at Lancaster Bible College, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in music composition in 2009. He also studied at Liberty University. He received the Master of Arts in Catholic philosophical studies degree summa cum laude from St. Vincent Seminary in 2021.
Angelo Kurt Lichtenstein, OSB, is the son of Gary Lichtenstein and Maria Alampi of Sandyston, New Jersey. His sister is Emily Lichtenstein of Newton, New Jersey. He is a 2008 graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School in Newton. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physics from The Citadel in 2012. He received the Master of Arts in Catholic philosophical studies degree summa cum laude from St. Vincent Seminary in 2021.
