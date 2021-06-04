Twelve St. Vincent College students recently earned induction into Lambda Pi Eta, the official honor society of the National Communication Association.
To be eligible for admission into Lambda Pi Eta, students “must have completed 60 semester credit hours; hold an overall grade- point average of at least 3.0; complete the equivalent of 12 semester credit hours in communication courses; hold a minimum GPA of 3.25 in communication coursework; and be enrolled as a student in good standing, as determined by the institution’s policies.”
The 2021 SVC inductees include:
· Maria Claybaugh, a junior commun-ication major from Dunlevy.
· Bethany Fritsch, a sophomore communication major from Baden.
· Lauren Gamble, a junior communication major from Pittsburgh (15220).
· Genevieve Marie LaFosse, a sophomore communication major from Latrobe.
· Zakiya Moses, a junior communication major from Washington, D.C.
· Hannah Noel, a sophomore commun-ication major from Latrobe.
· Kathleen Jeanne Oxenreiter, a junior communication major Pittsburgh (15241).
· Noah Plappert, a junior communication major from Spring, Texas.
· Samantha Rogers, a junior commun-ication major from Pittsburgh (15236).
· Matis Stephens, a junior digital arts and media major from Greensburg.
· Annie Elizabeth Trader, a junior communication major from Connellsville.
· Victoria Viola, a sophomore commun-ication major from Pittsburgh (15241)
Dr. Melinda Farrington, assistant professor of communication, serves as faculty adviser of the St. Vincent chapter of Lambda Pi Eta.
Isaac Pesicka, a communication major from Cleveland, Ohio, and 2021 recipient of a bachelor of arts degree in communication, served as the chapter’s 2020-21 president, while he was joined on the chapter’s student leadership team by fellow 2021 communication graduates Noah Aftanas of New Kensington, Megan Manion of Bethel Park and Sydney Peretin of Venetia.
Founded in 1985 at the University of Arkansas, Lambda Pi Eta became the official honor society of the National Communication Association in 1995.
On Dec. 8, 2006, the Upsilon Nu Chapter was officially established at St. Vincent College’s Unity Township campus.
The goals of Lambda Pi Eta are to “recognize, foster and reward outstanding scholastic achievement in communication studies; stimulate interest in the field of communication; promote and encourage professional development among communication majors; provide an opportunity to discuss and exchange ideas in the field of communication; establish and maintain closer relationships between faculty and students; and explore options for graduate education in communication studies.”
