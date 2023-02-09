To the Editor:
Become a community volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association.
This past week, I was one of thousands of volunteers from around the country to join the Alzheimer’s Association for their annual Community Leadership Summit in San Diego. It was energizing to meet other volunteers and learn the various reasons and motivations that bring us together to actively support the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Throughout the conference, the Alzheimer’s Association emphasized the critical role volunteers play in the success in supporting the over 280,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their families here in Pennsylvania. I serve as a community educator and support group leader with the Alzheimer’s Association in Pittsburgh, PA, because several years ago, I lost a longtime family friend to the disease.
What impacted me the most from attending the conference was the importance of including and educating youth about dementia and increasing their understanding of aging and cognitive impairment. Another key takeaway from the Summit was that Alzheimer’s is a looming health equity issue that demands more attention, advocacy, education and resources.
As an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer, I look forward to doing my part, but more volunteers are needed. I invite other Pennsylvania residents to join me in fighting this devastating disease. Learn more at alz.org/volunteer.
Diane Powell
Community Educator,
Alzheimer’s Association
