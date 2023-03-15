A late change means that Derry Area graduate Micky Phillippi will face another WPIAL product in the first round of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Phillippi, a super senior at Pitt, remains the No. 9 seed at 133 pounds with a 13-3 record, but he’ll now face Oklahoma redshirt freshman Wyatt Henson (18-12). Lehigh’s Connor McGonigal, the No. 11 seed, withdrew from the tournament due to injury. Henson, who won a pair of state titles for Waynesburg Central, moved up a spot in the bracket from No. 25.
Henson is an Iowa transfer and the son of Sammie Henson, West Virginia’s coach from 2014-18.
