As preliminary information is gathered for a future road project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) would like to advise motorists that workers will be present at the Interstate 70/Route 51 interchange area this week.
Starting between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, crews will be visible on Route 51 near the interchange with Interstate 70 in Rostraver.
PennDOT said the investigation will require the southbound lanes of Route 51 around both the interchange and Finley Road to be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., meaning delays are possible. Completion of the work could be delayed to later in the week based on weather conditions, officials said.
The work is being done to conduct pre-design sampling. Tentatively, PennDOT said the future project will include reconstruction of the I-70/Route 51 Interchange and I-70 reconstruction between the Smithton High Level Bridge to approximately a mile west of the interchange with Route 51.
For update roadway conditions, visit www.511PA.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.