In early 2020, many municipal trash haulers suspended recycling programs and large or bulky item pick-up citing worker safety and other limitations because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) affiliates, which are county and municipal based, collected a combined total of over 1,119,573 pounds of electronics, 11,851 tires, 119,041 appliances and 56,341 pounds of household hazardous waste.
The recyclables were collected through a combination of one-day special collections events and permanent drop-off recycling centers.
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful affiliates who offered one-day collections for their residents include: Keep Cambria County Beautiful, PA CleanWays of Mifflin County, Keep Perry County Beautiful, Tri-County CleanWays, serving Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties. PA CleanWays of Elk County, PA CleanWays of Venango County and Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling operate permanent drop-off recycling centers.
Many affiliate groups are able to keep their costs to their residents low by participating in the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Household and Small Business Hazardous Waste Collection Program that provides partial funding for the responsible recycling of all items collected.
For more information, visit keeppabeautiful.org and choose Calendar of Events for 2021 collection events. Contact your local county affiliate for more information about proper disposal by going to keeppabeautiful.org and choosing Get Involved/Find an Affiliate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.