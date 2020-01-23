State police at Greensburg report Brodric McIntosh, 19, of Larimer was charged after troopers allegedly found him in possession of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 30 and Black Hill Road in Hempfield Township around 9:57 p.m. Jan. 15.
