After St. Vincent junior Molayo Irefin returned the game’s opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown, the Bearcats never looked back, defeating Waynesburg 53-16 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup at Chuck Noll Field Saturday.
Irefin’s return, the longest play in St. Vincent program history, was his first of three touchdowns on the afternoon and kick-started the Bearcats’ highest single-game scoring output in three seasons.
Irefin was one of two Bearcats to find the end zone twice, as D.J. Gray Jr. ran 12 times for 105 yards and a score, while also adding a 7-yard touchdown reception. In all, six different Bearcats scored touchdowns in the victory as Ryan Whitman made a 19-yard touchdown catch, Max Pisulascored his team-leading sixth rushing touchdown of the season and Joanes Polynice recorded his second defensive touchdown of the year when he forced, recovered and returned a fumble off of a quarterback sack for a 74-yard TD late in the second quarter.
Brady Walker completed 19 of 25 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns to lead an efficient St. Vincent offense that totaled 330 yards and averaged 6.3 yards per play. Eight different Bearcats made receptions, with Irefin leading both sides with eight grabs for 85 yards.
The Bearcat defense forced three Waynesburg turnovers, with Polynice’s fumble return joining interceptions by Jaden Pratt and Ahmad Shaw. St. Vincent defenders combined for six tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
After Irefin’s early score, the Bearcats wasted little time in adding onto the lead, as Pratt’s interception on Waynesburg’s third play from scrimmage led to a 7-play, 58-yard SVC scoring drive that was capped off with Pisula’s 9-yard burst up the middle on fourth-and-one to up the lead to 13-0 just 4:40 into play. On the scoring drive, Walker went 5-for-5 for 48 yards, with completions to four different receivers.
Following a quick three-and-out by the Yellow Jackets, the Bearcats made it 19-0 on a 22-yard touchdown hookup from Walker to Irefin with 6:17 left in the opening stanza.
The Yellow Jackets opened the second quarter by embarking on a long, 15-play, 76-yard drive that was capped with a 20-yard field goal, but St. Vincent quickly answered back, needing just six plays to cover 60 yards and increase the lead to 25-3 on a 13-yard touchdown from Walker to Irefin.
Waynesburg looked to cut into the deficit on the ensuing drive, taking advantage of a pair of SVC penalties to advance the ball deep inside Bearcat territory. The promising drive was abruptly cut short by Polynice, who burst through the line untouched, stripping ’Jacket quarterback Thomas Burke, recovering the fumble and racing for the 74-yard touchdown, increasing the lead to 32-3 with 1:52 left in the half.
The visitors answered right back, with Burke hooking up with Dakota Romantino for a 65-yard touchdown just 70 seconds after the Polynice score.
Looking to seize the momentum heading into the half, the Yellow Jackets would then attempt an on-side kick, but it was recovered by SVC’s Grant Musser near midfield and returned to the Waynesburg 26. Just two plays later, Walker connected with Whitman for a 19-yard scoring strike with 27 seconds left to increase the lead to 39-10 and close out the half’s scoring.
Following a first half filled with offense, the teams were scoreless in the third quarter, though the Bearcats ended the frame driving after forcing a Waynesburg turnover on downs at the SVC 32. Two Gray runs moved the ball into Waynesburg territory, before a Yellow Jacket penalty and a 20-yard pass from Walker to Matthew Esdelle on the final play of the quarter set up first-and-goal on the Waynesburg 5. On the very next play, Walker flipped a pass to Gray who ran to paydirt untouched to give SVC a 46-10 lead just six seconds into the fourth quarter.
On the second play of the Yellow Jackets’ ensuing drive, Shaw picked off his team-leading third interception of the season and returned it 40 yards to the Waynesburg 17. Gray would then proceed to score his second touchdown in 50 seconds with a 17-yard scamper to push the SVC advantage to 53-10.
The final points of the day were scored by the Yellow Jackets, on a 5-yard Zane Cawley rush as time expired.
Ethan Facey led the Bearcat defense with 10 tackles, including a half tackle for loss and one pass breakup. Jaden Edmonds and Nathan Sullivan each made seven stops, while St. Vincent’s sacks were recorded by Pisula and Polynice.
Burke went 8-for-24 for 152 yards for the Yellow Jackets, with Romantino making two receptions for 72 yards. Waynesburg recorded 415 yards of total offense, with 263 coming on the ground, led by 85 yards from Hunter Cameron and 78 from Justin Flack. Chase Nicomati tallied two sacks for the Waynesburg defense.
St. Vincent moves to 4-5 overall and 4-3 in the PAC with the win, while Waynesburg now sits with a 4-5 overall record and 3-5 conference mark.
The Bearcats will now close out the 2022 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 12, hosting Bethany College at 1 p.m. at Chuck Noll Field. Before the “Green Game,” St. Vincent will celebrate Senior Day with a pregame ceremony to honor its graduating players.
