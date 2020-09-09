FOOTBALL 2020 INDEX
Blairsville Bobcats 14
Derry Area Trojans 7-9
Greater Latrobe Wildcats 3-6
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions 16
Greensburg Salem Golden Lions 15
Hempfield Area Spartans 17
Ligonier Valley Rams 12-13
Mount Pleasant Area Vikings 16
Pittsburgh Steelers 18
CREDITS
Tabloid Coordinators
Dan Scifo, Nick Cammuso, Rick Topeka, Tara Ewanits
Assistant Sports Editor
Dan Scifo
Contributing Writers
Sean Meyers, John Smathers, Zach D’Amico
Photographers
Ernie Sistek, Kevin Liberoni, Mike Pedicone, John Smathers, E. Henigan Studios
Page Design
Dan Scifo
Cover Design
Ernie Sistek, Rick Topeka
On The Cover
Greater Latrobe senior Tucker Knupp
Cover Photo
Ernie Sistek
