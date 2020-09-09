FOOTBALL 2020 INDEX

Blairsville Bobcats 14

Derry Area Trojans 7-9

Greater Latrobe Wildcats 3-6

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions 16

Greensburg Salem Golden Lions 15

Hempfield Area Spartans 17

Ligonier Valley Rams 12-13

Mount Pleasant Area Vikings 16

Pittsburgh Steelers 18

CREDITS

Tabloid Coordinators

Dan Scifo, Nick Cammuso, Rick Topeka, Tara Ewanits

Assistant Sports Editor

Dan Scifo

Contributing Writers

Sean Meyers, John Smathers, Zach D’Amico

Photographers

Ernie Sistek, Kevin Liberoni, Mike Pedicone, John Smathers, E. Henigan Studios

Page Design

Dan Scifo

Cover Design

Ernie Sistek, Rick Topeka

On The Cover

Greater Latrobe senior Tucker Knupp

Cover Photo

Ernie Sistek

