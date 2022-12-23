The IceCats rolled to a 7-2 victory over Hempfield Area on Thurday. JD Robinson and Fletcher Harvey led Greater Latrobe with two goals apiece. A full game story and more photos will be in the Dec. 27 edition of The Bulletin.
