How to handle driving in heavy rain

The road is filled with variables that change each time drivers get behind the wheel. Whether it’s aggressive drivers, road construction crews or some other unknown, drivers can never say with certainty what they will encounter while on the road.
Mother Nature is as significant a variable as any drivers will face, and many conditions can turn otherwise ordinary trips into ordeals that put motorists’ skills to the test. Though heavy rain might not seem as difficult to navigate as snow, it’s vital that drivers recognize the threat posed by such conditions. In fact, the Federal Highway Administration reports that each year 75% of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on wet pavement, while 47%, or nearly half, happen while rain is falling.
Such statistics are sobering and underscore how dangerous it can be to drive in rain or when roads are wet. Drivers are not helpless in such conditions, especially when they exercise caution in wet conditions.
• Slow down. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes that drivers will have a harder time controlling or stopping their vehicles on slick roads than dry roads. And that’s the case for both experienced and novice motorists. When driving in the rain or on wet roads, drivers should slow down, even if it requires driving a little below the speed limit. Though it can be dangerous to drive too slowly on highways, drivers can use the far-right lane on such roads, which is not considered a passing lane and is often seen as the lane designated for vehicles moving more slowly.
• Leave extra room between your car and other vehicles. The NHTSA also advises increasing the following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you when driving in rain or on wet roads. An extra couple of car lengths ensures you will have more time to react and stop if vehicles ahead of you encounter issues.
• Be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists. Though pedestrians and cyclists typically avoid walking or cycling in heavy rains, that does not mean there will be none on the road. That’s especially so when heavy rains fall suddenly, leaving pedestrians and cyclists already on the road with little options but to continue. Visibility can be especially compromised in heavy rains, which makes it even harder to see pedestrians and cyclists. So drivers should not assume the roads are only populated by fellow motorists and must be especially vigilant to avoid hitting pedestrians and cyclists.
• Travel familiar roads. Though familiarity does not mean motorists can be less vigilant when driving in rain, knowing the roads you’re on and the route you’re taking can ensure your eyes are focused on the road at all times and not periodically glancing at GPS maps on your dashboard. If you’re planning a road trip and know heavy rain will factor in at some time, familiarize yourself with evacuation routes along the way to your destination. The NHTSA also recommends drivers learn which local radio stations to tune into for emergency alerts.
Driving in heavy rain is no small task. But drivers can approach such conditions with caution to ensure they make it home safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.