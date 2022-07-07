You can create a personal my Social Security account to access your Social Security Statement, check your earnings, and get your benefit estimates.
If you receive benefits, you can also:
- Get your benefit verification letter.
- Change your address and phone number.
- Start or change your direct deposit.
- Request a replacement Medicare card.
- Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season.
- Opt out of notices available online.
Even if you do not currently receive benefits, you can:
- Check the status of your application or appeal.
- Get a benefit verification letter stating that you:
- — Never received Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or Medicare.
- — Received benefits in the past, but do not currently receive them (The letter includes the date your benefits stopped and how much you received that year.).
- — Applied for benefits but haven’t received a decision yet.
In most states, you can request a replacement Social Security card online using your personal my Social Security account if you meet certain requirements.
Create your personal my Social Security account
We modernized how you sign up for a personal my Social Security account. Instead of creating a username and password that can only be used with Social Security, all new my Social Security customers will now create a credential with SSA’s credential partner Login.gov. This provides an alternative method for people to access my Social Security.
To create a personal my Social Security account, you must be at least 18 years old and have a:
- Valid email address.
- Social Security number (SSN).
- U.S. mailing address* (includes military addresses, APO/FPO/DPO, AE, AP, or AA).
Once you have a valid email address, you are ready to create your personal my Social Security account. When you visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount, select the “Create an Account” button.
Please note, if you already have a Login.gov or ID.me account, you can select the appropriate button to sign in with either one and access your personal my Social Security account. If you have previously verified your identity with Login.gov or ID.me, you do not need to verify your identity again with SSA.
If you don’t have a Login.gov or ID.me account, select the “Create an Account” link to start this one-time registration process. If you create a new Login.gov credential, we will still complete the identity verification part, so you will need to provide some personal information to SSA. You will also receive an activation code from SSA to complete the process.
Using your activation code to finish creating your my Social Security account
You will receive an activation code to complete the process of creating your personal my Social Security account. You only have to do this part once. You are given the option to select whether to receive your activation code by postal mail, text message, or automated voice phone call if we can verify at least one of these options.
If you receive your activation code via text message or phone call, you can finish creating your account right away. If you receive your code by mail, you will need to go to www.ssa.gov/myaccount and select “Finish Setting Up Your Account” after receiving the code.
After successfully creating your account, you are redirected to the my Social Security Terms of Service screen prior to accessing your account.
