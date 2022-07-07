The most convenient way to do business with SSA is to visit www.ssa.gov to get information and use SSA’s online services. There are several things you can do online: apply for benefits; start or complete your request for an original or replacement Social Security card; get useful information; find publications; and get answers to frequently asked questions.
When you open a personal my Social Security account, you have more capabilities. You can review your Social Security Statement, verify your earnings, and get estimates of future benefits. You can also print a benefit verification letter, change your direct deposit information, request a replacement Medicare card, and get a replacement SSA-1099/1042S. Access to your personal my Social Security account may be limited for users outside the United States.
If you don’t have access to the internet, we offer many automated services by telephone, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so you do not need to speak with a representative.
If you need to speak with someone, call SSA toll-free at 1-800-772-1213 or at SSA’s TTY number, 1-800-325-0778, if you’re deaf or hard of hearing. A member of SSA’s staff can answer your call from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. We provide free interpreter services upon request. For quicker access to a representative, try calling early in the day (between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. local time) or later in the day. We are less busy later in the week (Wednesday to Friday) and later in the month.
