A bill passed by the House of Representatives adds carfentanil to the list of Schedule II controlled substances.
The drug is used as a tranquilizer for elephants and is stronger than morphine and fentanyl, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Carfentanil is a particularly potent and dangerous drug that even puts our public safety and health care providers at risk when they try to help someone who is using it,” said Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Tioga, the bill’s sponsor. “We need to do all we can to keep this drug out of our commonwealth.”
The Senate will now consider the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.