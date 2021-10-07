Happy Birthday
for Monday, Oct. 11, 2021:
You are warm, caring and charming. You like to cooperate with people to get along. You are intellectually creative and have the ability to think outside the box. This is a very strong year for you because you will receive kudos and admiration from others, especially bosses. You might get a promotion or an award. You look like a winner!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Ex-partners and old friends are back in your world again. You might encounter these people in person or through social media. Perhaps you are thinking about them or they appear in your dreams. Be patient with those who are closest to you. Tonight: Listen carefully.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Allow extra time in your work or your job, because Mercury retrograde might trip you up. This is why you are encountering silly errors, mixed-up communications, missed appointments and misplaced paperwork, plus late deliveries and delays. Tonight: Check your work.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Expect to hear from old flames either today or sometime in the next few weeks. (This might already have happened.) You might encounter these people in person, online or in your thoughts or dreams. Some kind of previous scenario with your kids might reoccur. Tonight: Be attentive.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today (or this week) you might be in contact with relatives you haven’t seen in a while. Family reunions might take place, because it’s old home week for many of you due to the influence of Mercury retrograde. Tonight: Listen to family.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH This current Mercury retrograde will wreak havoc on transportation plans for you. Be proactive about taking care of your car. Allow extra time with public transportation. Confused communications, missed appointments and misplaced items are classic now. Tonight: Rethink things.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Financial transactions might be delayed now. Certainly checks in the mail will be late. This is because Mercury retrograde is taking place in your House of Money. Be smart and double-check everything having to do with cash flow and possessions to avoid errors and slipups. Tonight: Be alert.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You have a lot of energy now because the Sun and fiery Mars are in your sign. However, Mercury retrograde is also in Libra, which means people from your past are back in your world. In addition, it’s easy for you to forget things, misplace things, lose things and miss appointments. Courage! Tonight: Be a good listener.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Although Mercury retrograde is frustrating for most signs, it can be a useful thing for you, because it will actually help you do research and discover the answers to old questions and solutions to old problems. Dig deep and study the past to learn what you can. Tonight: Keep a secret.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Expect to run into old friends now. You also might encounter members of groups, clubs and organizations from your past. This could give you an opportunity to clarify things and catch up on old history. (It might be useful.) Tonight: Talk to younger people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Mercury retrograde is taking place at the top of your chart, which means you might be in touch with parents, bosses and teachers, as well as authority figures from your past. This could be a learning experience for you. Or perhaps you want to avoid these people. Either way, it’s your choice. Tonight: Be respectful.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH This is a wonderful day (and week) to finish important papers, manuscripts or studies. It will be easy to study the past or history, or do research based on information from the past. However, travel plans might be delayed or canceled. Tonight: Learn something new.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Disputes about shared property are possible now. However, Mercury retrograde will help you clear up past issues and finish old work regarding wills, inheritances, estates, taxes, debt, insurance issues or anything that has to do with jointly held property. Tonight: Work carefully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.