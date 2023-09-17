Happy Birthday for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023:
Your personal freedom is important to you, which is why you swing between being with others versus seeking privacy. You are attractive but elusive; devoted and independent. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Take time to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore ideas and philosophies.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Start this week with the determination to reduce debt or get out of debt. This is the perfect day to draw up a budget. It’s an excellent day for discussions about how to deal with inheritances, shared property, taxes, estates and your debt. Get real. Tonight: Check your finances.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Discussions with partners and close friends will be productive today; however, they will focus on practical, down-to-earth matters. You might discuss how to deal with the division of labor or shared expenses. Possibly, a friend or a member of a group who is more experienced has advice for you. Tonight: Discussions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You start this week off with a strong desire to be productive and work hard. Today you will impress bosses and authority figures. In turn, they might have wise advice for you or specific instructions about how to finish a job in practical terms. Listen to make sure everyone is on the same page. Tonight: Work.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Discussions with parents, teachers and caregivers about the education and care of kids will be practical and productive today. Also, discussions about sports — professional or amateur — will likewise move things along. Meanwhile, this is an excellent day to deal with travel details. Tonight: Socialize.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH An older family member will have some advice for you today or perhaps some practical assistance. Either way, it will behoove you to listen, because why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you? This could pertain to finances and property. Tonight: Family/home.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH This is an excellent day to study or learn anything new because your mind is calm and focused. Furthermore, you will not overlook details. You will retain information and hopefully know how to use it in a practical way. Tonight: Conversations!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Today you will be sensible about money. You might even draw up a budget for yourself (which is not really your style). But even a temporary budget can be a good thing because it’s an eye-opener to get a realistic view of your scene. A boss or someone at work might have some advice for you. Tonight: Good news.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with stern Saturn, which gives you a sober, realistic view of life. You’re willing to put up with discomfort to fulfill your duties. You might ask someone older or more experienced for directions or guidance. Tonight: You win.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Research will go well today because you are focused and mentally prepared to dig in and study something. You’ll be meticulous and you won’t overlook details. You might even dig up information related to family history or an older relative. Tonight: Solitude.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Today you have a willing acceptance of duty. You want to get done whatever it is you want to do. This is why you will set aside frivolous wishes and get down to business. A discussion with an older friend or a member of a group might yield helpful advice. Tonight: Friends.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Be open to listening during discussions with bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police today. This is because authority figures can benefit you with the wealth of their experience. Listen to advice. You also might want to think about your long-term life direction. Tonight: Look sharp.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH This is an excellent day to study because your mind is mentally focused and steady. You are detail oriented and patient enough to finish whatever you begin. You can use this energy to finish a paper, thesis or project, or to make travel plans. Tonight: Explore!
