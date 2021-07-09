HAPPY BIRTHDAY
for Monday, July 12, 2021:
You are easygoing, cheerful and energetic. You are also intelligent and persuasive. This year you have a strong focus on partnerships, whether they are beginning or ending. Everything to do with your home is also highlighted, which is why you might do something to change your residence or fix up where you currently live. Privately, your idealism is aroused.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today you’re excited about big plans related to home and family. Work with your ideas, but be aware that there is a Moon Alert all day. Wait until tomorrow to act on your exciting plans. Tonight: Socialize!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Because you’re enthusiastic today, people will enjoy talking to you, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. They’re interested to hear your big ideas and exciting travel plans. Explore your ideas, but wait until tomorrow to act. (Check the Moon Alert.) Tonight: Enjoy family discussions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today your ruler Mercury is dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you excited about big plans connected with finances, major purchases or something to do with your earning power. Jot down these ideas, because they could be great. However, wait until tomorrow to spend your money. Tonight: Enjoy talking to others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH With Mercury in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, you are enthusiastic today! You can give anyone a pep talk! You’re also eager to learn new things and expand your world through knowledge. Note: Postpone major purchases until tomorrow. Tonight: Spend only on food or gas.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH This is a wonderful day for you to do research of any kind. For starters, you are interested in philosophical, deep ideas today, and because of the Moon Alert (see above), your mind is willing to entertain new concepts. Learn as much as you can! Tonight: Enjoy solitude.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Group discussions will go well today because you are enthusiastic and encouraging to others. Quite likely, you will play a leadership role. However, because of today’s Moon Alert (see above), do not act on important decisions. Explore ideas today, but wait until tomorrow to act. Tonight: You are popular!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You impress bosses, parents and teachers today because you are enthusiastic and willing to think big. They are impressed with your thoughts and your bold energy. However, because of the Moon Alert today (see above), don’t volunteer for anything. Wait until tomorrow to initiate your plans. Tonight: Talk to a friend.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH This is a marvelous day to learn, because your mind is eager to explore new concepts. Likewise, you might want to make travel plans or introduce ideas related to publishing, the media, medicine or the law. Please note: Today is a Moon Alert (see above). Wait until tomorrow to initiate anything. Tonight: You are noticed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Be careful today. Because of today’s Moon Alert (see above), avoid financial decisions and spending big amounts of money. Meanwhile, this is the very thing you’re interested in doing because you’re focused on inheritances, shared property and insurance matters. Do your research, but wait until tomorrow. Tonight: Do something different.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You will enjoy schmoozing with partners and close friends today. You will also enjoy talking to members of the general public. Likewise, you also will encounter others who are happy to chat with you as well. (Agree to nothing important today. Wait until tomorrow.) Tonight: Do not shop.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Work-related travel is likely for some of you. Form working units and work with each other today; however, don’t volunteer for anything important. Today is a Moon Alert. Coast and enjoy your day! Tonight: Cooperate with others.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH This is a fun-loving, playful day! Enjoy social outings, sports events and fun activities with kids. In particular, your own creative talents will be hot! Express your ideas, but wait until tomorrow to set something in motion. (Moon Alert.) Tonight: Tidy up things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.