HAPPY BIRTHDAY
for Monday, April 26, 2021:
Gentle, plodding and cautious, take your time for important decisions. This year, you push yourself out of your comfort zone and accept challenges. Unconditional support from family allows you to move forward and never look back. Your finances grow with long-term investments and increases in salary or commission. Take your loved ones on that long-anticipated vacation. If single, open your heart. If attached, express love through actions. AQUARIUS gets you to socialize.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Pressure could mount from partners who want more than you can deliver. Distance yourself from those trying to guilt you into going against your will. Have fun with someone who you know always has your back. Tonight: Chat with family.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Tackle work that requires more effort than usual. This could involve a paid job or just labor-intensive work around the house. Get it done early. Saving the best part of your day for last speeds up the pace. Tonight: Light exercise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Take a deep breath before reacting to a romantic situation. A friendly flirtation could be just that and nothing more. Give creativity a chance. Take an art, music or dance class with no expectations other than expressing yourself. Tonight: Positive affirmations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Perk up your living space. There could be differences of opinion about how radically your family wants to make changes. If you want to fix things up more completely, hire professional help if the job is beyond your talents. Tonight: Inspired leftovers.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You’ve got the muscle to promote your ideas to others. Whether expressing your viewpoint or marketing a product, speak clearly and persuasively to get the message across. Take it down a notch, and nobody will be offended. Tonight: Romantic time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Cut fat from your budget. Think of one item that your heart is set on but is out of reach. Start saving for it while you eliminate nonessentials. Treat yourself well but don’t break the bank. Tonight: Group texts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Take advantage of more confidence and high energy without burning the candle at both ends. Pace yourself, and the job will get done with time to spare. Show off your culinary skills to dinner guests. Tonight: Play a brain-teasing game.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Find a lull in your schedule so you can find that quiet space to catch up on reading. Combine social and volunteer activities, as long as they don’t demand too much of your time and energy. Tonight: Watch a celebrity biopic.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Speak your mind freely, and others will listen. Your idealism and earnestness come through loud and clear. Confide in a trusted friend about hidden fears. Put your mind at rest now that you got it off your chest. Tonight: Outdoor dining.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Look over detailed notes for projects you began but never finished. Discard those that will never see the light of day. Show those that seem worthwhile to someone who can comment objectively. Tonight: Be honest with someone you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Share insights about life and love with a group of like-minded people. These are not subjects that you openly talk about, so be discriminating. Start to think ahead toward the summer. Research a destination that appeals to everyone. Tonight: Takeout specials.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) 8
HHHH Things could feel like they are out of control. Don’t let your frustration get the better of you. Step back and find a solution. Gently but firmly steer others involved in the right direction. Tonight: Sweat off your nervous energy.
