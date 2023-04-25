People use the term “loved one” for a reason. You loved that person throughout a lifetime, spending precious time together and making irreplaceable memories. You cherish every memory of your late loved one, and you want to honor them as best as you can.
Shaffer Memorial cares, and we want to help you honor your loved one with a beautiful monument or memorial.
Shaffer Memorial is a high-quality monument and memorial studio that both designs and letters monuments and also offers monument maintenance. We produce every monument and memorial with compassion, care, professionalism and dedication. That is what you need, and that is what your loved one deserves.
We offer upright markers, slant markers, flat markers and pillow markers, and all of our granite monuments come in a variety of beautiful colors, all at affordable rates.
We also provide cemetery lettering, in-house lettering and design, custom hand/laser etching and porcelain pictures.
Located at 920 Industrial Boulevard in Loyalhanna, PA, Shaffer Memorial serves customers throughout Westmoreland County.
We care, because you care. Trust Shaffer Memorial.
920 Industrial Boulevard, Loyalhanna, PA 15661, Phone: (724) 539-2926, Fax: (724) 539-3329, shaffermemorial@aol.com
Hours: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-1p.m.
Evenings - By Appointment Only
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.