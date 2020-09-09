Hempfield Area’s football team entered the 2019 season with high expectations. After struggling through 2018, the Spartans returned the vast majority of their starting lineup. The senior-laden group was hit early and often by the injury bug, however, and a five-game skid cost the Spartans a chance at the WPIAL playoffs.
Now, with less than a handful of starters back in the fold, Hempfield Area will begin a youth movement with an eye to the future.
The Spartans went 4-6 last year, but Hempfield Area boasted plenty of players who continued their playing careers at the next level. Most notably from the skill positions, quarterback Blake Remaley is now at California University of Pennsylvania, while Nathan Roby attends Clarion University. Remaley passed for 1,615 yards and 17 scores last year, with just three interceptions. Roby, meanwhile, was among the most prolific players in the WPIAL, as he rushed for more than 1,400 yards, compiled nearly 600 more on receptions, and totaled 2,469 all-purpose yards. In all, Roby found the end zone 25 times, accounting for well above half of the team’s touchdowns.
Although perhaps not as heralded, the offensive and defensive lines for the Spartans were also flush with talent, producing three Division I players. Fintan Brose joined his older brother, Braden, at the University of Delaware, with both Cole Graham and Ryan Cross went to to Saint Francis (Pa.) University. Additionally, linebacker Dillon Ferretti, who collected more than 90 tackles in each of his final three seasons, moved on to Mercyhurst University.
Other significant players who graduated include Randy Nelson, Nick Ross, Evan Graham, and Cole Santangelo.
“That was one of the better teams that I had, as far as overall talent and good players and good kids. We were very competitive in every game. I think they deserved better, but sometimes that’s not in the cards,” said Hempfield Area head coach Rich Bowen, now entering his ninth season at the helm. “It’s going to be hard. I don’t know if you can replace it all at once.”
To his point, very few players who earned considerable reps return in 2020. Among the most notable are Mario Perkins, Roman Pellis, and Sean Knight.
As a junior in 2018, Perkins split carries with Roby, and appeared to be headed for an even bigger role last year. He was injured early in the campaign, though, and was limited to less than 300 total yards. If healthy, Perkins’ output should increase drastically, according to Bowen.
“He can almost fill that role that Nathan Roby had last year, where he gets the ball in the backfield, we put him into the slot position to get him some bubble screens,” he said.
Pellis ranked second on the team in receptions and receiving yards, behind Roby, and notched seven touchdowns. Knight, who will be a three-year starter at center and defensive end, was the only player in the top 11 in tackles last year who is back in the mix.
A few other players who were slated to earn valuable snaps last year, running back Demetrius Murphy and safety Taylor Dunn, sustained injuries. Both players should have considerable roles entering their senior seasons.
“We just had some unfortunate injury situations happen that really left us a little short on depth,” Bowen noted. “We hit a little stretch there where we had to move kids around.”
Hempfield Area will have a new player under center this season, as senior Christian Zilli and sophomore Jake Phillips are battling for first-team snaps. Zilli returns to the sport after a two-year absence, but he’s excelled on the hardwood and the diamond at Hempfield Area in the meantime.
Last year’s backup quarterback, Lucas Guy, will shift to H-back, while tight ends Daniel Sierk and Anthony Vallano and receiver Ian Tuffs should also play prominent roles. Sierk, who is also likely to contribute on the defensive line, earned a few starts late last season, as the Spartans finished with victories against Butler Area and Plum.
Bowen, who was an All-American player during his career at Serra Catholic, believes the sophomore class has a very bright future. Competing in the largest classification against the likes of North Allegheny, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Mount Lebanon and Seneca Valley, however, will likely cause some growing pains for those younger players.
“Early on, you just hope they gain some good experience, you can get a couple of wins early, maybe build some momentum,” Bowen said.
Early season matchups against Franklin Regional, Greensburg Salem, and Penn-Trafford were all scraped with the reduced season, so the Spartans will only battle one local opponent – Norwin in the season opener on Sept. 11.
“It hurts to lose those local games, especially in the league we play in,” said Bowen, lamenting a pair of road games in the South Hills, and another at Duquesne University against Central Catholic.
With the classification shrinking to just eight teams in 2020, the Spartans have set goals to record a winning season and make a run to the playoffs.
“We’re going to battle everybody,” Bowen said. “We feel like we can win every game.”
HEMPFIELD AREA
SPARTANS
WPIAL Class 6A, Section 1
Head coach: Rich Bowen
Sept. 11 – at Norwin
Sept. 18 – vs. Seneca Valley
Sept. 25 – at Mount Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 – vs. Canon-McMillan
Oct. 9 – at Baldwin
Oct. 16 – at Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Oct. 23 – vs. North Allegheny
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.