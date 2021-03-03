UPMC Health Plan confirmed that it will continue to waive all deductibles, coinsurance and copays for in-network, inpatient COVID-19 treatment. Members enrolled in Medicare Advantage, fully insured employer group and individual Affordable Care Act plans will be covered, as will those in self-insured employer group plans that opt in to this coverage.
This policy change is effective immediately and will stay in effect through April 20, 2021, as permitted under state and federal emergency declarations.
“UPMC Health Plan cares about our members, and we want them to know that COVID-19 treatment is both affordable and accessible,” said Diane Holder, president and CEO of UPMC Health Plan. “We are committed to providing [access to] the care our members need to stay healthy and safe. These efforts include our ongoing work to register our members to receive available vaccines and working with organizations conducting vaccine clinics to assist our eligible members.”
UPMC Health Plan will also continue to waive member cost sharing for in-network telehealth (virtual) visits with a health care provider — including through UPMC AnywhereCare — until April 20 as permitted under state and federal emergency declarations. Telehealth involves using technology — such as mobile apps, websites, telephonic and videoconferencing software — to deliver physical and behavioral health care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these telehealth visits have become increasingly popular because they allow members and providers adhere to social distancing guidelines.
UPMC Health Plan maintains up-to-date and trustworthy information about COVID-19, including FAQs, vaccine updates, and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More information about the services UPMC Health Plan provides is available at upmchealthplan.com. Additional information about COVID-19 can be found at upmc.com.
UPMC also recently announced those seeking to receive notifications and appointment scheduling information regarding COVID-19 vaccinations can register online at vaccine.upmc.com or by phone by calling 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822).
“Vaccine supply from the state and federal government is still limited, but by registering now we will be able to contact you about scheduling an appointment when vaccine is available,” according to the website. “Please be patient — we want to vaccinate as many people as possible and will do so quickly once we receive vaccine from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. There is no way to get vaccine other than the Commonwealth, and vaccinating the public will take weeks to months, not days.”
People should determine their eligibility under Phase 1A of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan by using the “Your Turn” tool at covidportal.health.pa.gov/s/Your-Turn prior to registering with UPMC only if they are eligible to receive the vaccine under Phase 1A, the site urges.
